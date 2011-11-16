Happy 12th Blogiversary to Us!

November 16, 2011 marks the 12th anniversary of Voice Actors in the News since it began as a self-published fanzine.

To celebrate this occasion, we are pleased to announce…

After two years of planning, redesigning, upgrading, archiving and beta-testing (most of which I cannot take credit for), Voice Actors in the News has finally moved to its new home: VOICEACTORSNEWS.COM, graciously redesigned from scratch and hosted by toonzone.net.

Please update your bookmarks accordingly, and for our subscribers we do have an RSS feed available on the new site.

This plain white bread-looking version of the blog will no longer be updated, but will remain here for posterity. Our entire database here — more than 700 entries — has already been duplicated and archived on the new site.

Furthermore, The Voice Actors Appreciation Society — one of the web’s first communities for voice actor fans — also has a new home on toonzone’s forums.

Thanks to our fans for supporting us over the last 12 years. The new site will give us an opportunity to expand and grow far beyond what has been achieved here. And we will continue to provide daily entertainment news, info and resources related to voice actors and voice acting, as we strive to promote the work of and bring recognition to voice actors in all media.

~ Craig “Voiceroy” Crumpton

Publisher, Voice Actors in the News

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 16th, 2011 at 8:19 AM and is filed under Admin Announcements. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.