Moving Forward in 2011

Although our Facebook and Twitter pages for the blog are updated almost daily with fresh content, I must apologize to our regulars for the lack of updates and new content here on WordPress.

I began a massive archive project last October in preparations for a major blog overhaul and some big news for the blog’s future which I’d hoped to announce in November 2010. A series of technical issues has caused continual delays in making that announcement, but we hope it will finally all be worked out shortly.

What I can say presently is that a high-traffic site and popular web community has offered to host Voice Actors in the News, but the transition is taking longer than anticipated.

We hope to publish an official announcement of the new host and upcoming expanded content and features in development before the end of January 2011.

In the meantime, please follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for daily news and content.

~ Craig Crumpton

Publisher: Voice Actors in the News

